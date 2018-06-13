Purse-dipper caught in Sheffield ordered to pay compensation

Have your say

A purse-dipper caught in Sheffield city centre has been ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Ani Yanakieva stole a purse from a woman's handbag inside a shop on Norfolk Row on April 24.

The 19-year-old, of Calvert Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday where she was found guilty of theft.

She received a two-year conditional discharge, meaning she will not be sentenced unless she commits a further offence within that period, and was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Sergeant Jonathan Greaves, acting inspector for the Sheffield Central policing team, described the outcome as 'another good court result'.