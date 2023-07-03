Puppy training business relocates to Sheffield

A renowned and trusted puppy training business, is excited to announce its relocation to the vibrant city of Sheffield.

With a strong commitment to fostering confident and happy puppies, Meera Puppins Puppy Training & Socialisation is ready to bring its top-notch training programs and expertise to the local dog community.

Sheffield, a city with a rich dog-loving culture, presents an ideal environment for Meera Puppins to continue it's mission of nurturing healthy relationships between puppies and their human guardians. The city's abundant green spaces and dog-friendly amenities provide a perfect backdrop for training sessions and socialisation exercises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the skilled guidance of Meera, the founder and head trainer of Meera Puppins, dog owners can expect a comprehensive range of services tailored to suit the unique needs of each puppy. These services include basic obedience training, house training, loose lead walking, socialisation classes, and specialised training programs.

Meera Puppins with puppy class

Meera is delighted with the move to Sheffield " I cant wait to start my puppy training services"

" From puppy classes to teenage tearaways and socilasation walks there we have you and your puppy covered" said Meera.