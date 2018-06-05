Puppy stolen by woman with child during viewing in Barnsley

A puppy was stolen by a woman with a child who turned up for a viewing and ran off with the pet from a garden in Barnsley.

Daisy, a 14-week-old Yorkshire Terrier cross, was advertised for sale online and a woman turned up for a viewing with a boy of around 10 years old.

Have you seen Daisy?

While they were being shown the pup in a garden on Barnsley Road, Wombwell, the woman asked if she could take the pup to her car to show her husband.

Owner Laura Taylor's phone then rang and as she was distracted the woman and child ran off with the pup.

They jumped into a silver Vauxhall Zafira and drove off.

Laura, a 28-year-old mum-of-five, said she was in the process of selling Daisy after securing a full time job.

She said she is devastated at the theft.

"I had to advertise her for sale after getting a full time job, but we didn't really want to so to not know where she is or how she is being treated is devastating," she said.

"The woman who came to view her rang me up, came into our garden and asked if she could hold Daisy. She asked if she could show Daisy to her husband and then my phone rang. The next thing I knew was that she was running off with her and jumping into a car.

"All I have done is cry since it happened because I don't know how they are treating her or what they are going to do with her."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.