Puppy lovers taking the plunge for Support Dogs charity abseil

Foster kids and Newton abseil

A daredevil young brother and sister who help to look after life-saving assistance dogs are taking the plunge for charity.

Nine-year-old Oliver Foster and his sister Isabella, 13, are taking part in a sponsored abseil for the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity.

Joining them will be Paul Helliwell, a 65-year-old volunteer puppy socialiser for the good cause, who says he’s not done anything like this since he was lowered out of a helicopter during his territorial army training days over 40 years ago.

The siblings’ mum, Fiona Foster, is also a volunteer puppy socialiser for Support Dogs, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to support children affected by autism, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability.

The trio are encouraging others to join them as members of ‘Team Support Dogs’ as they tackle the charity’s fifth annual abseil, braving the 90ft drop from Millers Dale Bridge, on the Peak District’s Monsal Trail, into a narrow gorge below.

Fiona, a lead quality assurance engineer, said: “Oliver went along to a Support Dogs volunteer session with me and the charity’s skydiving day came up.

“Oliver said he wanted to do it, but he’s not old enough and when he heard about the abseil, he wanted to do that and I agreed, so he asked his sister to join him. Oliver has discovered an enjoyment of rollercoasters but Isabella isn’t a daredevil by any stretch of the imagination.

“It’s really good that they want to be involved and I’m so proud of them.”

The family, who live in Mosborough, are currently looking after trainee support dog Newton, a Labrador who turns two in July, and since 2022 have cared full-time for Chuck and Otis, as well as providing temporary holiday cover for Harry, Garry and Danby.

Fiona added that Newton is a “lovely dog” and Oliver, a Mosborough Primary School pupil, and Isabella, who attends Eckington School, “absolutely adore him and are excited that he’s going to help someone”.

Paul, a retired IT consultant from Horbury, near Wakefield, and his wife Julie are looking after three-year-old Lab Doris. Paul is tackling the challenge despite battling back injuries and having had a disc removed from his neck.

He said: “I’ve not done the Support Dogs abseil before but I did have basic military training, including jumping out of a helicopter when I was with the Yorkshire Volunteers regiment of the Territorial Army, from being 16 to 21, so it was a long time ago.

“I’m more apprehensive because of my spinal injuries, but I’ve cleared it with my physio.”

Both Newton and Doris will be there to help cheer on the daredevils.

Also taking part are Katie Williamson, Support Dogs’ community fundraising assistant, and Annabel Love, a client services co-ordinator with the charity.

Katie said: “I’m terrified of heights, but it’s the week I turn 30 so I’ve asked people to sponsor me instead of giving presents, plus it’s all for a fantastic cause.”

There’s still time to sign up to the abseil, which takes place on Saturday, May 17, with time slots between 9am and 5pm. The minimum age to take part is nine. Find out more at www.supportdogs.org.uk/abseil25

To sponsor Oliver and Isabella, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/isabellaoliver

To sponsor Paul, go to www.justgiving.com/page/paul-helliwell-support-dogs

To sponsor Katie, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/katie-williamson-supportdogs

