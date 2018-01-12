Pupils secure local work placements

60 South Yorkshire pupils, on the Better Learners Better Workers Cutlers’ Ambassadors programme, have each secured a two-week work placement with local engineering and manufacturing businesses.

Over a three-day period, these pupils, from seven schools across South Yorkshire, attended Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield, where they were subject to in-depth interviews with employers from eight local businesses: BG Engineering, Doncasters Bramah, Cooper Brown Enterprises, Tinsley Bridge, Ernest Wright, Straaltechniek, Sheffield Forgemasters and Bowler Motorsport.

In order to imitate a real-life interview scenario, the pupils had to make their own way to the venue, where they were tasked with completing an application form and attending a one-to-one ‘job interview.’ Employers then provided verbal and written feedback on their performances and, as a result, all 60 were successful in securing at least one offer of work experience.

Founded by The Cutlers’ Company ,and delivered by The work-wise Foundation, The Better Learners, Better Workers programme helps young people develop the necessary skills needed in the world of work. These skills prepare young people for future education and employment and aim to fill the skills shortages that are occurring across a number of sectors including Engineering and Manufacturing.

Emma Green, personal assistant at Cooper Brown Enterprises, said: “It was great to take part in the programme and help the Ambassadors to prepare for life after school. There is a growing skills gap within engineering and manufacturing, therefore I think it is important that we encourage young people to consider working in these areas.”