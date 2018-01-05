Pupils’ gifts bring joy to the homeless

Kind-hearted students have helped the homeless by donating over 100 boxes of toiletries and food to charity.

Pupils from Oakwood High School, on Moorgate Road in Rotherham, filled 136 shoeboxes with essential toiletries, clothing and nonperishable food and then gave them to local charity Shiloh, which offers support for adults in need.

John McDonnell, the chairman of Shiloh, said he had been overwhelmed by the generosity and selflessness of the children.

He said: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have been invited to the school to share a little of Shiloh and I really enjoyed the experience.

“Two vehicles to transport all 136 shoeboxes to Shiloh which is incredible. Thank you all so much.”

The shoeboxes, which had also been gift wrapped by the pupiles, were given to homeless people at a dinner organised by Shiloh.

John added: “When all the guests arrived and I welcomed them before they were served lunch I mentioned what the school had done and said there was a shoe box of goodies just for them. The anticipation was plain to be seen.

“It was a delight to see the joy their faces. They were delighted with all the different gifts inside.

“One was really touched by such kindness shown to her. All I could see were people with joy and happiness as they showed each other what they’d received.

I wish all those at the school could have seen just what pleasure they had brought to those guests going through difficult times.”

David Naisbitt, head teacher at Oakwood High, also thanked the children for their selflessness.