Children at Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, in Rotherham, enjoyed a special assembly recently courtesy of a national homebuilder.

Pupils enjoy construction careers assembly from local homebuilder

Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Northern, Stuart Craig, and Claire Newbolt, HR Business Partner, visited the pupils to share their experiences in construction and his favourite career moments to date.

Children asked insightful questions and enjoyed an informative presentation about the different roles and responsibilities working in homebuilding, including jobs in sales and marketing to engineering, land and planning and customer service.

Stuart Craig comments: “It was a pleasure to share stories and talk with the children at Bramley Sunnyside Junior School. I had an engaged and interactive audience who asked fantastic questions and were genuinely interested in all the important roles that go into creating our new homes and communities in Yorkshire and further afield. I’ve no doubt there were lots of budding homebuilders in the room!”

The assembly was held ahead of National Careers Day Week in early March, which celebrates career guidance for young people, helping them to explore different career paths based on their strengths and interests, aims to incentivise the next generation of young people into homebuilding.

Claire Newbolt adds: ‘We are looking to work with schools and colleges close to our Tilia Homes offices and developments, as part of our plans to encourage and inspire young people into the construction industry. I really enjoyed the morning we spent with Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, it was such a good opportunity to talk to pupils about their options and to raise awareness that of our early careers opportunities that they might want to consider as part of their career planning.”

As well as conversations around careers in construction, the developer shares presentations in the importance of health and safety on a construction, as well as hosting tours around its many housing schemes to find out more about housebuilding and speak to the site teams.