Pupils at Sheffield schools prepare for bird watching in the Spring

School children will be filling up bird feeders in preparation for watching the birds in their school grounds.

The pupils will also be turning their classrooms into bird hides and creating wildlife friendly bakes as part of the 2019 RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

The Birdwatch, which takes place between January 2 and February 22, provides a chance for children to discover the nature that lives in their local area.

The Birdwatch involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their school’s outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Emma Reed, RSPB Education, Families and Youth Manager in Northern England, said: “Big Schools’ Birdwatch is a fun, educational activity and is free to take part.

“It’s flexible enough to fit into a lesson or during lunchtime and links well to the curriculum or project work and works for all ages and abilities.

“It also gives children an opportunity to get outside, experience and learn about their local wildlife.

“Sadly, children are spending less time outside in nature, meaning they are missing out on the positive impact nature has on their education, physical health and emotional wellbeing.

“The Birdwatch is the perfect chance to experience nature first hand, make exciting discoveries and provide valuable information on how our school birds are faring.”

The Big Schools Birdwatch is a free activity and only takes an hour to complete. Teachers can pick any day during the first half of the spring term to take part, with the flexibility to run it as a one off or as more regular project work.

Many schools are preparing the event in advance by putting up feeders and nestboxes and making bird cake.

Seeing and counting the birds coming to their feeders is the perfect reward for their efforts.

To take part in the Birdwatch, visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch.