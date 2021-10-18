They were among several emergency service crews sent to the scene this afternoon.

Eye witnesses described seeing five police cars, an ambulance and a fire engine at the scene on Aughton Road, in Swallownest, this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said shortly before 4am: “Emergency services are on scene at the school after a student was found unresponsive. They are now in hospital and their family has been informed.”

Aston Acedemy, in Swallownest, where police said a pupil had been found 'unresponsive'