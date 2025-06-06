‘Punished for doing the right thing’: £450 stash of notes found in Sheffield garden used to boost police funds

By Ciara Healy
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An 80-year-old Sheffield woman who was told she would be able to keep a £450 stash of notes found in her garden if nobody claimed the cash, been told it has gone into police funds.

Charles Needham, the woman’s son, explained that his elderly mother discovered a wad of cash stuck under her garden gate last month.

Wanting to do the right thing, the OAP immediately contacted South Yorkshire Police to report the find.

“She’s the most honest person I know,” said Charles.

“She wanted to be an upstanding citizen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
“She wanted to be an upstanding citizen.”“She wanted to be an upstanding citizen.”
“She wanted to be an upstanding citizen.” | Contributed

Police arrived shortly after she reported the discovery and collected the money.

She claims she was told that if the cash remained unclaimed for six weeks, it would be returned to her.

A receipt for the cash was issued.

But six weeks later, when the pensioner contacted the force to check on the money, she was told it had been given to charity as no one had claimed it.

After pressing for more information, her son claims the family later learned that the money had in fact been retained by South Yorkshire Police and had gone into force coffers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For money under £500, their own policy says it should go to the finder if unclaimed,” Charles said.

“It’s disgusting - they completely misled my mum.

“It’s the principle - why shouldn’t she get the money when she followed all the rules? They’re meant to protect citizens, but instead they’re going against their promises and punishing people for doing the right thing.”

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The family has launched a complaint with South Yorkshire Police.

The force said: “We are investigating the complaint and cannot comment at this time.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceMoneySouth YorkshireSheffieldPeopleProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice