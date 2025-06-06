‘Punished for doing the right thing’: £450 stash of notes found in Sheffield garden used to boost police funds
Charles Needham, the woman’s son, explained that his elderly mother discovered a wad of cash stuck under her garden gate last month.
Wanting to do the right thing, the OAP immediately contacted South Yorkshire Police to report the find.
“She’s the most honest person I know,” said Charles.
“She wanted to be an upstanding citizen.”
She claims she was told that if the cash remained unclaimed for six weeks, it would be returned to her.
A receipt for the cash was issued.
But six weeks later, when the pensioner contacted the force to check on the money, she was told it had been given to charity as no one had claimed it.
After pressing for more information, her son claims the family later learned that the money had in fact been retained by South Yorkshire Police and had gone into force coffers.
“For money under £500, their own policy says it should go to the finder if unclaimed,” Charles said.
“It’s disgusting - they completely misled my mum.
“It’s the principle - why shouldn’t she get the money when she followed all the rules? They’re meant to protect citizens, but instead they’re going against their promises and punishing people for doing the right thing.”
The family has launched a complaint with South Yorkshire Police.
The force said: “We are investigating the complaint and cannot comment at this time.”
