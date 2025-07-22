Pulp’s two nights at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in 2023 was a homecoming many were waiting for.

The beloved band were part of the fabric of Brit-Pop, and are among Sheffield’s most successful musical exports.

They captured the zeitgeist of the mid-1990s with their smash-hit single, Common People; and the nation loved, and continues to love, them for it.

But with their kitchen sink sensibilities, acerbic sense of humour and melodramatic motifs - they are Sheffielders through and through.

In July 2023, they returned to their home city for an eagerly-anticipated run of two arena shows.

Look back at our photo gallery to remember those special nights as thousands of festivalgoers get ready to welcome the homegrown band back on stage in Sheffield tonight.

