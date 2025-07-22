Pulp Tramlines: As excitement builds for homecoming gig, relive band's last incredible Sheffield gigs

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

As excitement builds ahead of Pulp’s headlining slot at Tramlines tonight, relive the band’s last two incredible homecoming gigs with this photo gallery.

Pulp’s two nights at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in 2023 was a homecoming many were waiting for.

The beloved band were part of the fabric of Brit-Pop, and are among Sheffield’s most successful musical exports.

They captured the zeitgeist of the mid-1990s with their smash-hit single, Common People; and the nation loved, and continues to love, them for it.

But with their kitchen sink sensibilities, acerbic sense of humour and melodramatic motifs - they are Sheffielders through and through.

In July 2023, they returned to their home city for an eagerly-anticipated run of two arena shows.

Look back at our photo gallery to remember those special nights as thousands of festivalgoers get ready to welcome the homegrown band back on stage in Sheffield tonight.

1. Pulp homecoming in Sheffield

Pulp’s two nights at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena was a homecoming many were waiting for. | Errol Edwards

Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker strikes a pose on stage

2. Striking a pose

Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker strikes a pose on stage | Errol Edwards

Pulp wowed thousands of fans at the first of two gigs in Sheffield

3. Wowing fans

Pulp wowed thousands of fans at the first of two gigs in Sheffield | Errol Edwards

Jarvis Cocker raises the roof at Pulp's homecoming gig in Sheffield

4. Raising the roof

Jarvis Cocker raises the roof at Pulp's homecoming gig in Sheffield | Errol Edwards

