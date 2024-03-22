Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Any music fans who think the reunited group are simply a blast from the past haven't seen their crazy schedule for later this year.

Pulp at a homecoming gig in Sheffield last year (Photo: @steelcitysnaps)

Their newly-announced tour is being described as the ultimate encore.

And Sheffield's Jarvis and pals are so much in demand across the Atlantic that new dates have been added to their itinerary.

The lead vocalist says: "The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do."

Pulp's frontman Jarvis Cocker. The band originates from Sheffield and was formed in 1978.

First of all, Pulp will be headlining across Europe, though.

From May to August they will perform in Amsterdam, Holland, Aarhus, Denmark, Porto in Portugal, Barcelona, Spain, Athens, Greece, Gothenburg, Sweden and Helsinki, Finland.

In the Spain and Portugal gigs, Pulp's "This Is What We Do For An Encore" tour will headline the Primavera Sound annual music festivals.

The hosts proudly regard the booking as a coup, stating: "Pulp are the phoenix reborn twice.

"They released their seventh and last studio album, We Love Life, in 2001 and quietly disbanded until they got back on stage together in 2011... at Primavera Sound.

"They played a few gigs, retired to Sheffield again and Jarvis went about his business, until they got the itch again. And where do they scratch it? At Primavera, of course."

For new fans yet to relish Jarvis, Primavera offered this description: "Cool in horn-rimmed glasses and elbow pads."

Pulp will have less than a month to rest up before they entertain over the pond, with recently extended September appointments in Chicago, Toronto (twice) Brooklyn (twice) San Francisco, and Los Angeles, (twice.) The interest levels in north America are impressive, given Pulp haven't played there in 12 years.

Pulp's social media channels described the hunger for tickets as "a phenomenal demand."