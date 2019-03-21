Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Jo Mansfield, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Jazz Montuno, Charlotte Branson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Original Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham. Offering a chance for some of South Yorkshire's hottest new talent to showcase their skills.

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Cote Lane, Thurgoland, S35 7AE, 9pm. Tel. 0114 2831630.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm. Tel. 01226 762324.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm. Tel. 0121 272 5499.

Friday, March 22, 2019

Dog wood Rose, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Steve Delaney, The Bulls Head, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free entry.

DJ Paulo, Wilthamshire, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Shaun McLoughlin, Viva Salsa with DJ Roly Caballero, Martin L Robinson, Delsena, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Sheffield City Morris Singers, Friday Night Special, a varied evening's entertainment, with songs, tunes and monologues, Strictly No Dancing: Un-belled, Non-Stick, and Hanky-Free! Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal pub, 43 Slinn Street, S10 1NW, 8-11pm, £5 adm. All proceeds to the Crookes Community Forum.

Live at Maida Vale, Alba Rosa, The Lids, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free entry, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's playing all the very best Soul, Motown, Ska, 60's Beat, 70's Rock N Roll, New Wave, Indie, Britpop and various other classics, 10pm-Lat.

Simon Lethem, album launch with singer Rachel Gerrard, Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Sheffield, S3 8BX. www.simonlethem.com

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Saturday, March 23, 2019

On the Back Porch, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

The Vintage Rhythm Band, live soul, motown & blues, The Three Cranes, Queen Street, Sheffield, S1-2DW, 9pmish, free entry.

Greensleeper Band, support from The Shaydes, Castle Inn, Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Outside The Box, The Bagshawe Arms, Hemsworth Road, Sheffield.

NoOasis vs The Jam: A Band Called Malice, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 7pm, £10.

DJ Leo, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Brasilica with DJ Ckastley, Julian Jones, Kent Roach and Errol Francis, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission.

Judge Jules, plus 10-piece live band including live singers, The Plug, Matilda Street, Sheffield. Tickets: www.judgejules.net

Open Mic Night, hosted by Martin, The Venue, Samuel Fox Room, Stocksbridge, 8.30pm, all genre, abilities and ages welcome. PA provided. Entrance free. tel. 0114 2838692.

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8pm-4am, free entry.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop, Indie and New Wave, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on facebook.

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

