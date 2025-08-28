Public Notice Portal: Safety certificate updates for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday stadiums
They cover the teams’ stadia at Bramall Lane and Penistone Road in Hillsborough under the Safety of Sports Grounds Act 1975.
It comes after the authority closed Sheffield Wednesday’s North Stand in July because of concerns around its structural integrity.
The safety certificates are detailed on the Public Notice Portal.
It states: “The new General Safety Certificates are effective from (1) 8 August 2025 and (2) 15 August 2025 respectively and replace any previous safety certificates issued in respect of these stadia.
“Copies of the certificates are available for inspection during normal office hours at the Licensing Service, Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield, S9 3HD.”
It also states enquiries can be sent to [email protected]
The Public Notices Portal carries statutory public notices published in local newspapers.