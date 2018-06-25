Public help police to chase down wanted Doncaster man

Have your say

Members of the public helped police to track down a wanted man during a chase through Doncaster town centre.

Officers gave chase to a man wanted for failing to appear at court on an assault charge.

PC Angela Wooding, of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Team, said they managed to catch him and this was "achieved through the assistance of members of the public."

He was caught in Doncaster town centre on Friday and is due in court.