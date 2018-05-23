Public consultations to be launched into three public footpaths on outskirts of Sheffield

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee have agreed to begin public consultation to consider closing or diverting three public footpaths on the outskirts of the city.

The owner of Ellen Ridge Farm, in Deepcar, has made an application, saying it is no longer required for public use.

The footpath runs up a steep incline and comes to an end at the Stocksbridge bypass and has not been used for some years, due to work carried out, thought to have been undertaken by a previous owner.

In a second application, owners of an outdoor activity have applied to divert a public footpath that currently runs directly through an outdoor activity centre.

The footpath currently runs directly through the Underbank Outdoor Centre, in Stocksbridge, close to a climbing tower and zipwire, and the owners want to divert the route in the interests of public safety and to improve security on the site.

The route currently begins at Oaks Lane and heads north through the activity centre, before turning south and terminating at Smithy Moor Lane.

A third application has been made by developers to allow a new estate to be built.

An application to build the 62 properties in Millhouses has been separately considered by the authority.

A period of public consultation will now commence for all three proposals. If there are no objections then the council will have the authority to change or close the route.

If there are objections the council will reconsider the proposed diversion and, if it wishes to proceed, will have to refer them to the Planning Inspectorate for a final decision.