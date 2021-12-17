Officers were called at 12.15pm on December 16 and attended the scene on Norman Crescent in Rossington, alongside the ambulance service. Sadly, the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two women, aged 17 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

"This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.