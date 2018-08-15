Pub overlooking River Don in Sheffield set to go under the hammer

A pub overlooking Sheffield's River Don is set to go under the hammer.

The Tap & Barrel, at the corner of Waingate and Castlegate, beside Lady's Bridge is listed for auction with a guide price of £250,000.

READ MORE: Low water levels at Derwent Reservoir reveal lost village

The three-storey building is described in the sales brochure as being in a 'prominent location and developing area' of the city, with the 'potential for change of use'.

READ MORE: 'Heroes' praised after rescuing women from burning flat

The pub is one of 53 lots listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son in The Platinum Suite at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium on Tuesday, September 4, from 2pm.