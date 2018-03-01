Pub manager's fury after Sheffield United match postponed

A pub manager has hit out at the decision to postpone Sheffield United's home match against Burton Albion this Saturday.

Malcolm Sissons, who runs the Cricketers Arms opposite the Blades' Bramall Lane stadium, estimates the move will cost the owners a whopping £2,000 and will leave many other local businesses out of pocket.

He believes the fixture could have gone ahead safely, with plenty of local people willing to roll their sleeves up to help clear any snow.

"The effect it has on local business is terrible. There no or little trade and this is our lifeline on Saturdays. Surely they could leave the decision till Friday afternoon. A lot of people may think the match was going to be off so why not leave an announcement till then," he said.

"We are one of many small businesses which rely on weekend match days to make money. I think that there are only two more Saturday games left now. We only take 50 per cent on a mid-week game compared with a Saturday fixture as most people have to work.

"The car park this afternoon was only slush and all roads around were free, and there are lots of people who would help clear snow!"

Announcing the postponement today, Sheffield United said while the pitch could be prepared in time, the stands, access to them, the area surrounding the stadium and travel to the game had all been deemed 'unsafe' following discussions with police, the English Football League and other partners.

Chief operating officer Andrew Birks said: "The conditions of the past couple of days have made preparing for Saturday's game very difficult and the biggest priority we have had to consider is supporter safety and wellbeing.

"The pitch is in fantastic condition and would be fit, the undersoil heating having been on for the last seven days, but the snow and ice, plus the threat of further arctic conditions, has prompted us to have conversations with the relevant authorities and the decision has been made with us unable to guarantee supporter safety."

The club said a re-arranged date and kick-off time would be announced in due course, and tickets already purchased would be valid for that date, with those unable to attend able to claim a full refund.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sheffield throughout Friday and Saturday, with more snow and ice possible.