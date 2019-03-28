Police probes are under way after a pub, cafe and chip shop were raided in two neighbouring villages in and close to Sheffield

The Midland pub and the Bridge Street Cafe, both in Killamarsh, Derbyshire and Tony’s Chip Shop in nearby Mosborough, Sheffield, were broken into overnight.

Raiders stole a till during pub break-in this morning

Two men were captured on CCTV raiding the pub after they broke inside at around 1.30am today while the landlord and his family were upstairs.

CRIME: Doncaster man arrested over terrorism offences is released

They stole a till, which contained a float, and they attempted to break into the pub safe but failed.

COURT: Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri pictured arriving at court alongside teammate Atdhe Nuhiu

Police officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are also investigating a break-in at the nearby Bridge Street Cafe at 4.30am.

POLICE: Extra police expected on Sheffield estate after reports of shooting

And officers from neighbouring South Yorkshire Police are investigating a break-in at Tony’s Chip Ship in Mosborough in which a charity tin was stolen.

The culprit was captured on CCTV.

Landlord Gary May, who runs the Midland pub, said: “All they got away with was a float but the till they took will probably cost me about £2,000 to replace, plus there is damage to the fire door, so for a limited amount of money they have cost me much more.

“For three businesses to have all been broken into on the same night makes you think they must be linked.”

He added: “It was shocking really. We heard some banging and ran downstairs to find they had taken a till and had a go at the safe but didn’t managed to get that off the wall.

“Scenes of crime have been and we’ve cleaned up and will be open as normal.”

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police on 101.