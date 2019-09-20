£6,000 worth of jewellery stolen in raid on Doncaster house
Police are appealing for help after £6,000 worth of distinctive jewellery was stolen in a raid in Doncaster.
Officers want to trace the gems, stolen from a house in the Cantley area earlier this month.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the jewellery was taken at around 3pm on September 3.
They said: “It is reported that offenders unknown broke into a house on Hillsborough Road, forcing the back door of the property open.
“The suspects, three men with their faces covered, are said to have searched the house, taking about £6,000 worth of jewellery and a quantity of cash. They are thought to have left via the front porch door and were travelling in an Audi.”
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time the incident took place, as well as anyone who may have been offered the jewellery for sale.
If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 503 of 3 September 2019.