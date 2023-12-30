The fundraiser has been set up to take any financial stress off Chris' family at this difficult time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser set up by people who knew Chris Marriott has raised £28,993 through over 1,000 donations since it was set up on Friday (December 29).

Chris was tragically killed after being hit by a car on College Street in Burngreave on Wednesday (December 27), where he was walking with his wife and two sons when he went to assist an unconscious woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were already on their way at the time of the incident, responding to reports of violence and disorder following a wedding which took place earlier in the day.

Chris Marriott, 46, and his wife Bryony Marriott. Mr Marriott died when he was hit by a vehicle that then ploughed into a crowd during a disturbance, after he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street in College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on Wednesday.

£10,000 of the total has been raised in less than 24 hours since last night (December 30). The fundraiser has been organised by Heather Keates, founder of Community Money Advice, and Andrew Dancy, who works in IT support at the charity, which works to help people overcome financial struggles.

On the GoFundMe page, they write: “What can we say but how heartbroken we are at the loss of our Chris.

“A man who loved people. His kindness, work ethic, generosity and willingness to walk people through the intricacies of setting up IT were part and parcel of what made him who he was and therefore much loved and irreplaceable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’ family said he devoted “much of his life” to helping others, not only through his work at CMA, but also at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and as a trustee of Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs.

Christian Marriot was on a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons, aged eight and six, when he was killed by a car while tending a woman injured in a disturbance.

Heather and Andrew continue: “He died whilst administering first aid to a stranger putting their needs before his own safety, and as the news outlets are saying 'a true good samaritan’.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and their two boys at this so so difficult time and we would like to remove any financial concerns they may have."

They state that any and all donations will be passed in their entirety to Chris' family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute released through South Yorkshire Police, Chris’ family said: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.”

Hassan Jhangur, aged 23, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder, and will appear in Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (December 2).