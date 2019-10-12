£20,000 raised for Doncaster bike racer left in coma after USA crash
Nearly £20,000 has been raised for a Doncaster motorbike racer still in a coma two weeks after a serious crash during a race in the United States.
Oliver Brindley, 20, is still in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in New Jersey last month.
The Doncaster dirt bike rider suffered serious head injuries when he was thrown off his bike after colliding with another motorcycle which had also crashed during the race, dubbed the Meadowlands Mile.
Now friends and family have rallied around in an attempt to raise £50,000 to meet the cost of Oliver’s accident recovery.
And since the crash on September 28, nearly £20,000 has been collected on a special JustGiving page HERE.
Friend Nigel Turton said: “Oliver has been left with some serious head injuries and will be facing a long road to full recovery.
“During this time Oliver and his UK based family will need the support of all his friends and fans.
“This page has been set up to help with the expenses that will be incurred during his journey to recovery.”
The flat track racer is still in a coma after the horror smash.
Added Mr Turton: “He has proved that he is able to breath unaided, although remains on a ventilator to allow him to rest.
“Oliver's brain is swollen and he has multiple fractures. Whilst the swelling is the most significant issue, there are positive responses to some stimuli.”
It is thought it could be more than two months before Oliver could be able to return to the UK.
According to a report of the race, fellow rider Dallas Daniels hit two quick bumps approaching a turn and went down early in the race.
Fellow rider Shayna Texter then hit Daniels's leg and flew over her handlebars, while Oliver, riding a Yamaha motorcycle struck a downed cycle and was thrown over the handlebars.