£1,500 on offer to Rotherham & Sheffield charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Fund sees Barratt Developments Yorkshire West support a different charity every month with a donation of up to £1,500 to aid the incredible work being done in North, West and South Yorkshire by charities that support a variety of different causes. Registered charities are invited to email their applications by Wednesday 21 February for consideration for April, May, and June Community Fund donations.

The Barratt Foundation has been established to support local and national charities across the UK, as the Homebuilder looks to contribute to the communities in which it builds. The Barratt Foundation aims to promote social inclusion to support people of all ages, religions, race, financial positions, and backgrounds to integrate with and benefit from society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Birch, Managing Director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to once again be opening nominations for our monthly Community Fund donations. The initiative is dedicated to supporting as many registered charities across North, West, and South Yorkshire as possible, and we are delighted to have already supported so many deserving organisations with £9,000 donated since October last year. We thoroughly look forward to welcoming more nominations and building relationships with more incredible charities from across the region.”

£1,500 was donated to NSPCC Yorkshire & Humber through the scheme