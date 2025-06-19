This unique period property, dating back to the 17th century, offers over 3,500 square feet of character-filled living space and is set within expansive private gardens with open countryside views.

The home blends historic charm with modern family living.

Inside, it features five spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The open-plan layout makes it ideal for both entertaining and everyday family life.

Original features are thoughtfully preserved, giving the property a warm and elegant atmosphere.

The master bedroom includes an en-suite and generous storage, while the other bedrooms offer flexible use as guest rooms, children's rooms, or home offices.

A key highlight of the property is the detached annex, which is currently used as an Airbnb, generating over £12,000 annually.

This offers a valuable income stream or the option for extended family accommodation.

The house also includes a detached garage and sits on a substantial plot with far-reaching countryside views.

Located in a sought-after rural area with easy access to Sheffield city centre, the home is within a short distance of local train stations including Woodhouse, Darnall, Dronfield, and Sheffield.

Schools nearby include Charnock Hall Primary Academy (0.4 miles), The Birley Academy (0.6 miles), and Birley Primary Academy (0.7 miles), making this an excellent location for families.