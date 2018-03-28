Proposals for 26-storey high apartment block in Sheffield city centre move closer

Plans for a 26-storey high tower block in Sheffield city centre which could house more than 370 apartments have moved a step nearer.

Sheffield Council has told developer DLP Planning it does not need a formal environmental impact assessment screening opinion as part of its plans to build 372 residential apartments on land between Milton Street and Headford Street.

In a letter Chris Heeley, from the council's development team said the proposal was not considered to have a significant additional impact to warrant the submission of an environmental statement as part of the forthcoming planning application.

Mr Heeley said the impact of the proposed development could be fully assessed through the submission of other documents.

A letter sent to the council from DLP Planning said the development would include a 26-storey block of 186 properties, a nine-storey block with 116 homes and 70 apartments would be housed in a six-storey building.

The apartments would be made up of 85 one-bedroom apartments, 260 two-bedroom homes and 22 three-bedroom properties. There would also be parking for 146 cars, including eight disabled bays and 210 cycle stands.

Proposals also include a communal hub and a 2,420 sq ft retail unit.

Planning permission was previously granted for a 22-storey residential development on the site, but this has now expired.