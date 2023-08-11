NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is calling for patients to share their opinions on the move via a survey before it makes a decision.

NHS South Yorkshire has launched a consultation to gather public opinion on relocating two GP practices into a new GP health centre.

The two practices, Primary Care Sheffield (PCS) City and PCS Mulberry, could move into the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street in Sheffield city centre.

If the proposals went ahead, all patients would continue to be registered with their current practice.

Dr Zak McMurray, Medical Director for Sheffield, NHS South Yorkshire ICB said: “Some of Sheffield’s GP practices are based in old buildings, which are not ideal for patients or staff.

“Many are too small to deliver healthcare in the 21st century and to benefit from the latest advancements in healthcare and technology.”

The proposed new location, which is within 300 metres of the current practice sites and has bus and tram stops directly outside, would be renovated and remodelled.

Dr McMurray added: “Waiting rooms are cramped, there are not enough consultation rooms or space for other services which could help improve people’s health. New health centres would help us to do more for patients on one site. They will also help protect the future of general practice.”

“Before we make any decisions, we want to know what our patients think about this idea.”

The survey can be completed online or picked up at PCS City and PCS Mulberry’s receptions.

Patients have until October 29, 2023 to contribute their views.

Dr McMurray said: “We have a once in a generation opportunity to improve healthcare for people in Sheffield. £37m in government funding is available to transform general practice across the city.