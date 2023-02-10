Property: Sky-House Co launches private rented sector family homes scheme

Sheffield's award-winning Sky-House Co is set to launch its first private rented sector homes.

Sky-House Co's Waverley project will include 22 rental properties

Over the next four months, the company will be offering 22 properties for rent as part of the second phase of its Waverley development, between Sheffield and Rotherham.

It marks a major move by Sky-House Co into the growing PRS for families market and comes as part of the company’s funding partnership with St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership, which is seeking to make both a social and economic impact within the South Yorkshire region.

The properties, which will be ready for occupation by the summer of 2023, will feature the Sky-House signature roof gardens, terraces and expansive windows.

The new generation of Sky-House properties are all 100 per cent electric - well ahead of new government property regulations set for 2025 - and include as standard App-enabled heating systems, EV charging points and solar power.

Each home comes fitted with an eco-friendly indoor heat pump that recycles waste energy from inside the home and converts it to low-cost renewable hot water.

For every 1kW of energy consumed, the system can produce up to 4.5kW of thermal energy.

Outside there is a compact front garden, home zone parking courts and communal play areas for children.

“Our aim is to be very much recognised as a PRS house builder alongside our already extremely successful private sales market,” said Sky-House Co co founder and director David Cross.

“Although the PRS sector might be most firmly identified with the apartment market in many people’s minds, the reality is that there is a massive demand for family homes too, especially as people who are being squeezed by the cost of living crisis find it hard to become established on the property ladder.

“These new Sky-House properties aim to meet that demand and will give renters the assurance of the highest quality at every level of construction as well as the comfort of knowing they are renting a home that exceeds all the demands of the contemporary eco-friendly family.

“We are launching at Waverley but will be offering a selection of properties for rent at our Oughtibridge Mill site too.”