Property: Show homes launched at popular locations as sales grow

Sheffield's award-winning Sky-House Co is preparing for the launch of show homes at its two principal developments.

Both the Waverley Phase 2 and Oughtibridge Mill development in the north of Sheffield have show homes ready for opening on February 18.

“Obviously we are very excited to be able to welcome clients to show homes at both these sites,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“But even before the official launch, we are delighted to be able to say that more than 50 per cent of Oughtibridge Mill is already sold and sales at Waverley Phase 2 have passed 75 per cent.

“We have known from the start that there is a real thirst for the Sky-House concept, based on our commitment to environmental issues and creating homes that are designed with the planet in mind and good value.”

The Sky-House concept is based around the hugely acclaimed back-to-back housing model devised by the architects at Sheffield's CODA Studios and creates sensitively dense, beautiful and naturally eco-friendly homes complete with their signature roof gardens, terraces and expansive windows.

The new generation of Sky-House properties are all 100 per cent electric - well ahead of new government property regulations set for 2025 - and include as standard app-enabled/Wi-Fi heating systems, EV charging points and solar power.

Each home comes fitted with an eco-friendly indoor heat pump that recycles waste energy from inside the home and converts it to low-cost renewable hot water.

For every 1kW of energy consumed, the system can produce up to 4.5kW of thermal energy.

Outside there is a compact front garden, home zone parking courts and communal play areas for children.

In addition, all Sky-House Co developments are carbon-neutral in construction with 100 per cent of carbon generated offset each year.

“Sky-House has taken a traditional concept and given it a 21st century twist that is both unique and exciting, a fresh approach to property,” said David.