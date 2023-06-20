Property: Homebuilder set to invest over £1 million In Dinnington

Five star homebuilder Barratt Homes has announced it will invest over £1 million in Dinnington and the surrounding areas as part of its new development, Thornberry Gardens.

A CGI street scene at Thornberry Gardens

The combined total investment is £1,082,243 with £663,000 dedicated towards sports provision.

As well as sports provision, Thornberry Gardens will contribute to a series of improvements in a variety of sectors including sustainable transport, and £313,243 dedicated to education.

Also, the developer will be paying £203,588 through its Community Infrastructure Levy.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“Thornberry Gardens is part of a new and exciting development for Dinnington and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to the growing community.”

Located on Lodge Lane, the development will bring 152 two, three and four bedroom homes which will be ideal for a variety of house hunters including first time buyers looking to step onto the property ladder, and growing families in search of more space.

Thornberry Gardens offers semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby town of Dinnington, as well as Sheffield city centre being less than 16 miles away.

There are a number of deals available on selected homes at Thornberry Gardens including bill contributions and upgraded flooring.

Those looking for help selling their current home can benefit from the Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, which sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer of your home. If Barratt Homes sells your house for above the agreed offer, you will receive any profit made.