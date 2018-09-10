‘Prolific’ Sheffield heroin and cocaine dealer jailed over drugs and guns offences

A Sheffield man whose DNA was found on the trigger of a gun has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for a series of drugs and firearms offences.

Osai Williams, who is also known as Osai Irele-Domingo, was jailed for possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Drug dealer Osai Williams has been jailed.

READ MORE: Sheffield man jailed after being caught with drugs in boxer shorts

The 21-year-old was sentenced on at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the charges at a hearing last month.

Leading the investigation DC Paolo Messina said: “The streets of Sheffield are much safer now that this prolific drug dealer is behind bars.

“As a result of an intelligence led operation we have been able to remove this dangerous criminal from a community and protect members of the public from harm.”

READ MORE: Drugs seized in Sheffield police raids

Williams, of no fixed abode, was arrested in February this year after officers carried out a warrant at a Sheffield address.

He was located in the bathroom of the property where two large clingfilm wraps of suspected Class A drugs were floating in the toilet basin.

“One wrap proved to be heroin with a street value of £850 and the other was identified as a cutting agent,” added DC Messina.

“A further five wraps of crack cocaine, a large wrap of cannabis and a set of digital scales which contained traces of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, were also found during the search as well as a Colt Revolver, a large machete and large hunting knife, under the settee.

READ MORE: Sheffield drug dealer caught red handed after taxi driver called police

“The handgun contained six live rounds in the barrel and there was also a further seven rounds in a separate compartment of the bag.”

Mobile phones were also recovered from the address which showed text messages relating to the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Albatross – an on-going investigation into drugs and armed criminality in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling knife crime and is currently running its #DroptheKnife campaign along with partners.