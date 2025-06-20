A prolific burglar has been jailed for a crime spree across Sheffield after leaving saliva on a gin bottle during a raid.

Florin Bratu, aged 33, of no fixed abode, went on a crime spree in and around Hillsborough, Sheffield between June 9 and July 18, 2024.

On June 14 he burgled a property on Leppings Lane.

During the raid, he drank from a gin bottle, leaving a salvia stain that was forensically analysed and matched to him.

Bratu was described by police as “not the sharpest criminal” | SYP

Four days later, Bratu burgled a home at Dunn Fields, but was spotted leaving the property by an off-duty officer who took a photo of him which was later used to identify him.

On June 24 he stole a drill and iPhone from a shop on Infirmary Road.

He was caught on CCTV and recognised by witnesses due to his distinctive tattoos.

Bratu was arrested in connection with these offences on July 24, 2024, and was later charged with robbery, fraud by false representation, three counts of burglary of a dwelling and theft, theft of a pedal cycle, criminal damage, attempted burglary with intent to steal, three counts of burglary other than a dwelling, attempted robbery, and threatening a person with a knife.

On August 17, 2024, at Sheffield Crown Court, Florin initially pleaded not guilty to robbery, fraud by false representation, and two counts of burglary.

However, last week he changed his plea for these offences to guilty.

Florin pleaded guilty on the same day to theft of a pedal cycle, criminal damage, and three counts of burglary of a dwelling and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal, attempted robbery, and threatening a person with a knife. He was found not guilty of these offences.

On June 16 at Sheffield Crown Court Florin was jailed for six years and six months.

Detective Constable Daniel Lilley, of Sheffield CID, said: “Bratu is a persistent offender who has caused misery to the local community.

“It is clear from his record of offences that he would have kept on committing crimes. Thankfully, Bratu is not the sharpest criminal and he left a trail of evidence which enabled us to connect him to an array of offences.”

Constable Lilley also touched on the effect of burglary on victims.

“Being a victim of a burglary can be a very traumatic event, as it involves a person invading your private space, as Bratu did on three occasions,” he said.

“I am glad to see Bratu jailed for more than six years, and I hope that this lengthy sentence will give him time to reflect on cost of his crimes both to the community and to himself.