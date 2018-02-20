Professional Yorkshire rugby player collapses and dies at training session

Have your say

Professional rugby union club Doncaster Knights have announced that one of their players has passed away after collapsing at training.

Ian Williams, 27, was a prop who joined the Championship club from local rivals Rotherham Titans in 2017.

He had also represented Oxford University in the Varsity match and played for Wales Students.

He collapsed during a training session at Castle Park on Tuesday and could not be revived.

A statement from the club read:

"It is with great sadness that Doncaster RFC announces the passing of prop forward Ian Williams.

"Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated.

"Ian joined the club in summer 2017 from Rotherham Titans and quickly became a well-liked member of the Knights squad making six appearances for the club.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interests of Ian’s teammates.

"Details of Ian’s funeral will be posted once known.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

According to his player profile on the Oxford University RUFC website, Ian was an accomplished clarinet player and held a BA degree in history from Swansea University.