Probe underway into flat fire in Doncaster

An investigation is underway into the cause of a flat fire in Edlington.
The blaze in Prince’s Crescent, Edlington, was discovered at 7.30pm yesterday.
CRIME: Man charged over attack on police officer in Sheffield
Firefighters called out to the incident spent around 90 minutes at the scene.
FIRE: Flats evacuated after arson attack in Sheffield
They said the flat was empty at the time.
READ MORE: Recovery operation underway following lorry fire on Woodhead Pass
There were three fire engines deployed to the scene.
More to follow.