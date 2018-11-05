Probe underway into flat fire in Doncaster

Have your say

An investigation is underway into the cause of a flat fire in Edlington.

The blaze in Prince’s Crescent, Edlington, was discovered at 7.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters called out to the incident spent around 90 minutes at the scene.

They said the flat was empty at the time.

There were three fire engines deployed to the scene.

