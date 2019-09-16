Probe launched after blaze at car wash on busy Sheffield road
An investigation is under way this morning after a blaze at a car wash business on a busy Sheffield road.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 07:10 am
The blaze on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, was reported to emergency services at around 4.15am.
At 7am there were still two fire engines at the scene and a fire investigation officer was on site.
The incident led to a temporary suspension of trams between Shalemoor and Malin Bridge but services are now operating again.
More to follow.