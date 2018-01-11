Probe into stabbing of teenage girl at Doncaster play park continues

An investigation into an attack in which a girl was stabbed at a Doncaster play park is still underway.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed in her stomach during an incident at a play park on Jenkinson Grove, Armthorpe, at around 5.15pm, on Thursday, December 7.

The teenager was taken to hospital and two other girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested shortly afterwards.

They were held on suspicion of wounding before being released under investigation.

Police patrols were stepped up in the wake of the attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "They remain released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.