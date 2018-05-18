Probe into South Yorkshire police officer's 'derogatory' tweets about Barnsley residents

An investigation has been launched into claims a South Yorkshire police officer made derogatory tweets about Barnsley residents.

The officer's duties have been 'revised' while South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department looks into the tweets from his personal account.

CRIME: Cash and drugs seized in police day of action in Sheffield

A force spokesman said the allegation is that some of of his comments were 'derogatory'.

READ MORE: Police in crackdown on drugs and phones getting into Doncaster prison



COURT: Woman in court over theft of cash from Sheffield police station

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, Barnsley's District Commander, said: "The matter has been referred to the force’s professional standards department and an investigation will be carried out.

"The officer’s duties have been revised due to the nature and content of some of the comments on the account.

"We expect our officers and staff to behave with the utmost integrity and professionalism at all times and comments of an inappropriate and offensive nature will not be tolerated within the force."