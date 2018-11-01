Probe into fatal flat fire in Sheffield continues

Have your say

A multi-agency probe into a fatal flat fire in Sheffield is continuing this morning.

The occupant of a flat on St Lawrence Road, close to St Lawrence Glebe, Tinsley, perished yesterday morning when a fire broke out in his home.

Scenes of crime officers at the scene of a fatal flat fire in Sheffield yesterday

The man, named locally as Nigel Chatterton and in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 10.55am and firefighters entered the burning flat but Mr Chatterton could not be saved.

A man perished in a flat fire in Sheffield yesterday

A Sheffield Council worker who had been inspecting gravestones in the grounds of St Lawrence Church spotted smoke billowing from the flat and raised the alarm.

He alerted occupants of the flats to the blaze but could not raise Mr Chatterton.

The flat was cordoned off yesterday while detectives, fire officers and scenes of crime officers tried to establish the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

South Yorkshire Police said it is not being treated as suspicious.

