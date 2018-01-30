Probe into estate agency fire in Doncaster

An investigation is underway into a fire at an estate agency in Doncaster this morning.

Flames were discovered the office in Somersby Avenue, Sprotbrough, at 11.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters dealt with the incident and remained at the scene until 2.15am.

An investigation carried out afterwards established that the fire was an arson attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.