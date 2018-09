An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Barnsley.

The blaze broke out in Lindale Gardens, Goldthorpe, at 10.05pm yesterday and when firefighters arrived the first floor of the property was engulfed in flames.

Lindale Gardens, Goldthorpe

CRIME: Police hunt man over Sheffield murder

Occupants of the house managed to get out unharmed.

COURT: Rotherham teenager became pregnant after gang rape in forest

The last fire engine left the scene at 1am.

POLICE: Sheffield murder suspect still on the run