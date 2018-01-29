Probe into cause of blaze at Sheffield flat

A probe is underway into a flat fire in Sheffield.

The fire in Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, was discovered at 4.40am yesterday.

Meadowhall's crime rate released for the first time

Firefighters alerted to the blaze said a fire broke out around the front door to the flat, which was unoccupied at the time.

Violent thug jailed for Sheffield motorway road rage incident



Flames did not spread inside because automatic sprinklers were activated.

Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.

Burglar raided home in Sheffield while occupants slept



