Probe continues after elderly woman is seriously injured in crash involving police van in Doncaster

An investigation is continuing this morning after a police van was involved in a crash which left an elderly woman seriously injured.

An elderly woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a police van in Doncaster

The van was involved in a collision with a red Nissan Micra outside Asda at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way in Doncaster just before 2pm yesterday.

An 86 year old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An update on her condition has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 498 of December 9.