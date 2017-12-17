Private ambulance firm medics to help injured revellers in Sheffield over Christmas

An independent ambulance provider will send medics to Sheffield city centre over the festive period to help injured revellers and relieve pressure on paramedics.

Lincs Medical Services Ltd will send several medics to deal with minor injuries next weekend and on New Year's Eve.

They will be mainly based in and around the Barker's Pool area.

The Barnsley-based independent provider is working in partnership with South Yorkshire Police over the festive period.

The company's director of operations, Matt Staley-Harrison, said the aim of medics was to relieve the pressure on paramedics.

He said: "We are working together with all emergency services throughout the festive period to create a safer night for party goers.

"I must emphasise though we are not replacing the NHS, we are there to treat minor injuries to take the pressure of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service so they are only responding to life threatening calls."