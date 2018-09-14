Prison officer due in court accused of smuggling drugs into Doncaster jail

A prison officer is due in court today accused of smuggling drugs and mobile phones into a Doncaster jail.

Victoria Sked, aged 26, of Station Road, Stainforth, is accused of attempting to smuggle a number of items into HMP Lindholme, where she works.

She was arrested on Monday, August 20 after a number of banned items were allegedly found.

Sked has since been charged with two counts of conveying a prohibited article into/out of prison, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, the acquiring/use/possession of criminal property and conveying a prohibited article into a prison intending it to go to a prisoner.



She was remanded in custody following her arrest and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court last month.

Her case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, where she will appear today.

She remains in custody.