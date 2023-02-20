Prison educator receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Lynne Wade received the MBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle for services to prisoner education.

Her career spanned four decades and she taught at many prisons in the area. She also devised several unique programmes of courses specifically for learners who struggled academically as well as creating learning resources, workbooks and teaching aids.

In her spare time Lynne, from Thorne, Doncaster, volunteers on a focus panel for the Samaritans and also gives feedback to examination boards about the content of examination papers and results.

Speaking of the glittering ceremony, Lynne said: “King Charles was very interested in my work and commented on the longevitity of my career.”

She told the King, ‘It’s about three life sentences worth, Sir’,”. The King laughed aloud at this and after a further chat, congratulated Lynne on her honour and thanked her for her dedicated service.

Lynne reunited with a number of honours recipients who had been at the Queens Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in June last year, followed by a reception at Guildhall with the royal family.

“It was wonderful to see them again and catch up”, said Lynne. “A lady I spoke with joked we will all meet up again when we are awarded a Damehood!”

