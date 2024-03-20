Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh Stinchcombe, 33, from Base Green, privately didn't believe Prince William was even coming to Sheffield when he went to wait at the city's Winter Garden.

He couldn't have known that within the hour he'd be sharing an exclusive selfie with the future king.

Sheffield royal family fan Leigh Stinchcombe and his selfie with Prince William he took on March 19 on a visit to the Steel City.

"The gentleman [The Prince of Wales] came up to me and shook my hand," Leigh told The Star, whose gutsy request for a picture with Prince Will has gone viral online.

"I was scared... I've haven't met any really famous person before," he said.

"Someone told me about it [the royal visit] and I said 'that's not right, I don't think he will be coming to Sheffield."

Prince William poses for pictures with Leigh Stinchcombe on his way to attend a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting, at the Millennium Gallery, in Sheffield, about how to tackle homelessness. The Prince of Wales even offered to hold Leigh's drinks cup so he could fish out his phone.

At the Winter Garden, the moment Leigh asked HRH for a picture was captured not just on the 33-year-old's phone but by the press gang all around.

The future king even offered to hold Leigh's drink cup while he fished in his pocket for his mobile.

"He was okay. He was very, very nice to me," said Leigh.

"I've already put the picture on TikTok and I've got a lot of people liking it."