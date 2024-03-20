Prince William selfie: Sheffield royals fan shares how Prince of Wales held his cup so he could snap a photo
Leigh Stinchcombe, 33, from Base Green, privately didn't believe Prince William was even coming to Sheffield when he went to wait at the city's Winter Garden.
He couldn't have known that within the hour he'd be sharing an exclusive selfie with the future king.
"The gentleman [The Prince of Wales] came up to me and shook my hand," Leigh told The Star, whose gutsy request for a picture with Prince Will has gone viral online.
"I was scared... I've haven't met any really famous person before," he said.
"Someone told me about it [the royal visit] and I said 'that's not right, I don't think he will be coming to Sheffield."
But visit he did. Prince William took a tour of the Steel City on March 19 to promote his 'Homewards' initiative to end homelessness in the UK, while meeting with residents who have experienced what it's like to have no room to call their own.
At the Winter Garden, the moment Leigh asked HRH for a picture was captured not just on the 33-year-old's phone but by the press gang all around.
The future king even offered to hold Leigh's drink cup while he fished in his pocket for his mobile.
"He was okay. He was very, very nice to me," said Leigh.
"I've already put the picture on TikTok and I've got a lot of people liking it."
A clip of Leigh asking for the royal favour has also been widely shared online, with commentators remarking how the Windsor family have previously been somewhat adverse to selfies, with many fans giving Prince William praise for having no problem taking the snap.
