Prince Harry and Meghan announce royal baby news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have annoucned they are expecting their first child.

The are "very pleased" that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The couple tied the knot back in May in a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

