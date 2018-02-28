Prime Minister to meet young carers from Sheffield to discuss Government policy

Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to meet a group of 'inspirational' young carers from Sheffield to discuss Government policy.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield said youngsters in the city who care for parents with acute illnesses have 'practical ideas' on how politicians can improve their own lives.

His comments came in front of a packed House of Commons full of fellow MPs during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Blomfield praised city charity Sheffield Young Carers and spoke about a case of a child from the age of eight supporting her father with illness while juggling school.

Sheffield Young Carers is an independent charity dedicated to supporting young carers across the city. The charity has been running since 1997.

The charity is also backing a petition set up by Heeley MP Louise Haigh calling for free travel passes for young carers to help with education and training.

Speaking in Parliament today, Mr Blomfield said: "Sheffield Young Carers, is a group for inspirational young people who balance all the normal challenges of their young lives with the demands of caring for a parent or a sibling often with acute needs.

People like John who's been caring for his mother with fibromyalgia from the age of 10 or Pheobe who's supporting her father with mental health problems from the age of eight.

They have some practical ideas about what the Government can do to make their lives easier. Would the Prime Minister like to meet them and hear their proposals?

In response, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "There are many young people who are caring for their parents and sometimes caring for their other siblings as well, all to often going unseen and unheard.

One of the things we are doing as a Government is trying to ensure we do see more opportunities more ability to identify to assess young carers and their families and to support them and to make the rights of young carers clearer.

I know the Department for Health & Social Care is intending to publish a plan setting out our targeted cross-government action on this area but I'd be happy to meet with the group of young carers to hear directly from them."