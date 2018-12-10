Prime Minister to ‘delay’ crunch vote as EU Court reveals UK can cancel Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is to make a statement this afternoon amid reports that tomorrow’s crunch vote on Brexit is to be delayed.

She will address MPs at 3.30pm, followed by a statement from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom and then a statement from the Brexit secretary on Article 50.

The crunch vote on Brexit is set to be delayed

It comes after an EU court ruled that the UK can cancel Brexit without permission of the other 27 EU members.

MPs are due to vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal tomorrow – but there are growing reports the vote may be delayed.

There is not yet any official confirmation of the move.

Downing Street had been insisting the vote would go ahead, despite Mrs May being widely expected to lose it.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said the EU would not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

In a press briefing, she said: "We take note of the Court of Justice judgment today on the irrevocability of Article 50.

"We have an agreement on the table which was endorsed by the European Council in its Article 50 format on the 25th November.

"As President Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate - our position has therefore not changed and as far as we are concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on 29 March, 2019."

The UK government's lawyers have said the case was purely hypothetical as "the UK does not intend to revoke its notification.”

The ECJ ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU, broadly following the non-binding opinion given last week by a senior ECJ official - the advocate general.

The statement from the court said the ability for a member state to change its mind after telling the EU it wanted to leave would last as long as a withdrawal agreement had not been entered into, or for the two-year period after it had notified the bloc it was leaving.

If that two-year period gets extended, then a member state could change its mind during that extra time too.