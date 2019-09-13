Prime Minister Boris Johnson in surprise visit to Doncaster Market
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Doncaster this morning.
The PM mingled with shoppers in the Corn Exchange after arriving at Doncaster Railway Station earlier today.
He also chatted to market traders on a whistle stop tour of the town centre as part of a whistle stop tour of South Yorkshire.
He is en route to Rotherham for a Conference of the North event at the Magna science museum where he will address northern political leaders.
Twitter user @alexintheskies tweeted: “Boris Johnson in Doncaster today. Seemed a decent chap who was engaging well and listening.”
Jay Pea wrote: “Just met Boris Johnson, walking into Doncaster station to drop the mrs off for the races. Said ‘hi Boris keep up the good work.
“Seemed grateful and said thanks. Mrs mad because I refused to ask for a pic!”
Doncaster, which voted 69% to leave in the 2016 EU referendum, has been regarded as a Labour stronghold – but both the Brexit Party and the Conservatives are hoping to unseat the town’s three Labour MPs.